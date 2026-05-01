Man arrested in Cebu City buy bust with P408K worth of ‘shabu’

AUTHORITIES arrested a 41-year-old man on Thursday afternoon, April 29, 2026, after he was caught with a large amount of suspected shabu in Cebu City. The operation was a joint effort between the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) and the Mabolo Police Station.

The arrest happened around 3:38 p.m. on April 30, 2026, in the parking area of a business in Barangay Hipodromo. PDEA-7 Director Joel Plaza identified the suspect by his alias, "Jerry," who is a resident of the same neighborhood.

During the buy bust, officers seized seven packets of suspected shabu. The drugs weighed a total of 60 grams, which has an estimated street value of P408,000. Police also recovered the marked money used to buy the illegal drugs.

A history of drug charges

This is not the first time the suspect has faced the law. Investigators revealed that "Jerry" was previously arrested in 2019 for having illegal drugs during a checkpoint. He had been released on bail before this latest incident.

PDEA-7 information officer Leia Alcantara explained that they had been watching the suspect for three weeks. This "case buildup" began after a confidential informant gave them a tip about his activities.

Massive weekly sales

Police said the suspect allegedly distributed between 200 and 500 grams of shabu every week. He reportedly received his supply from a local source.

Currently, the seized evidence has been sent to the PDEA laboratory for testing. The suspect is being held at the PDEA facility in Barangay Lahug.

What’s Next?

Authorities are now preparing to file formal charges against "Jerry." He faces violations of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Specifically, he will be charged under Sections 5 and 11 for the sale and possession of illegal drugs. AYB