Man arrested over alleged knife threat, attempt to burn wife

A 46-YEAR-OLD e-bike driver identified as alias “Noli” was arrested after allegedly threatening his 46-year-old wife, alias “Linda,” with a knife and attempting to set her on fire in Sitio Lower Tabucanal, Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

Noli was arrested by police and is currently detained at Inayawan Police Station, Station 7, while facing a complaint for violation of the Violence Against Women and their Children (VAWC) law.

According to the report, the incident happened when Linda returned from her job as a dishwasher at a mall. Noli allegedly grabbed her by the clothes and pointed a knife at her outside her employer’s residence.

To escape, Linda reportedly removed her clothes and ran to the barangay hall to seek help.

Police said Noli was allegedly angered by his suspicion that Linda was involved with another man identified as “Opok.”

The report also stated that Linda had refused to have sexual intercourse with Noli for about two months unless he gave him between P800 and P1,000. (ABC)