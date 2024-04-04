Man asks family to visit him after being arrested with another person for gathering firewood

A 57-YEAR-OLD man who was arrested last month for getting firewood from a gated home in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, is now concerned that his family is unaware of his situation.

Camilo Caballero, a construction worker from Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City, and Michael Cabulao, 31, of Lower San Roque in the same barangay, were both charged with robbery and trespassing.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Caballero, who is presently being held at the Inayawan Police Station with Cabulao, acknowledged his error and begged the house's 38-year-old owner, Ann Pearl Alfero, for forgiveness.

However, his plea fell to deaf ears.

He claimed that as he was walking along the side of the road to search for firewood to cook binignit on his way to Cabreros Street to attend his cousin's wake, in the morning of March 22, a Good Friday, he happened to pass by a house, whose gate was open, so he decided to go inside and met Cabulao there, after which he took a 1-meter long 2 by 2 piece of wood and another 1 by 4 piece of wood.

However, the barangay tanods arrived, arrested them and handed them over to the police.

"Abli man gud sir walay tawo mao to misulod ko! Para sugnod ra gyud to sa lutoong binignit" dugang ni Caballero.

(The gate was open so I went in. My only intention was to get firewood for binignit).

Caballero invited his family in Buhisan at the Inayawan Police Station.

Michael, for his part, refused to talk about the incident. (GPL, TPT)