Man attempts self-harm over wife’s alleged affair

A HUSBAND in Lower Tabucanal, Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City, attempted to set himself on fire on Wednesday night, Aug. 12, 2026. This happened after he heard rumors that his wife was having an affair with another man.

The husband was identified as alias “Senon,” 46 years old, an e-bike driver.

Believing that he had been replaced, the suspect doused himself in paint thinner and tried to light himself up, but the lighter failed to ignite, frustrating his attempt to end his life.

“I was already frustrated, ma’am. I just wanted to end my life and the pain I’ve been feeling, especially since they seemed to have cast me aside ever since I got sick (with diabetes),” the suspect said.

When his wife, Jona, 46, was interviewed during the investigation, she recounted that upon arriving home from work, her husband suddenly grabbed her clothes and held a knife to her, saying in Cebuano, “So Oplok is your lover. I’ve been angry at you for a long time, and I really want to kill you.”

Because of this, the victim screamed for help. To escape, she took off her clothes and ran to the barangay hall to seek assistance.

For his part, Senon denied the accusation, claiming he could never do such a thing.

The suspect admitted that after hearing neighbors talk about his wife being involved with another man, he confronted her to ask if it was true, which sparked their argument.

“She didn’t confess, ma’am. No thief ever admits to stealing anyway. But I noticed she gets angry whenever I try to look at her phone,” Senon added in Cebuano.

According to the report, the wife had also refused to engage in intimacy with him for about two months, unless she was given money ranging from P800 to P1,000.

Despite Senon begging for forgiveness, the wife remains determined to file charges against him.

The suspect is currently detained at the Inayawan Police Station and faces charges for violation of the Violence Against Women and Children Act. / JDG, ABC