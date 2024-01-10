Man burns house down after returning home without any food

A 24-YEAR-OLD man set fire to their home after seeing that there was no food left on the table to eat when he came home following a drinking session with his friends.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, January 9, 2024, in Sitio Hunop, Barangay Kansi, Tuburan town, northwest Cebu.

At 10:20 a.m. of the following day, the police took 24-year-old laborer Julito Villafranca Cabuyao Jr. into custody in response to the complaint of his live-in partner Rosemarie Dacay Tubos, 18.

Their house made of light materials was completely destroyed.

Firemen assessed the damage at P3,150.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Narciso Abapo, chief of Tuburan Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that Cabuyao got angry and blamed Tubos for not leaving food for him, which led to an argument.

When their disagreement reached its peak, Tubos threatened to move out of their house with their two-year-old son and return to her parents for fear of getting harmed, but the suspect threatened to set their home on fire.

But Tubos finally left, prompting Cabuyao to burn down the house.

Tubos even told her partner to give up drinking during their dispute.

It was discovered that the suspect did not have a regular employment and only worked when there were construction jobs available. (GPL, TPT)