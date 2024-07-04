Man buying fighting cocks shot dead in Barili, Cebu

A 52-year-old man who was buying fighting cocks was shot and killed in Barangay Mantalongon, Barili, southwest Cebu, at dawn on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The victim was identified as Feliciano Dacuma Digamos, a married resident of Barangay Kawasan, Aloguinsan, Cebu.

The gunman has yet to be identified.

He was reportedly wearing a black jacket and a black helmet.

Initial investigation by the Barili police revealed that the victim was buying fighting cocks at the Mantalongon public market when shot.

The assailant fled on a black Honda XRM motorcycle. (GPL, TPT)