Man caught for stealing teacher’s wallet inside a mall

A MAN was apprehended by a security guard after he was caught stealing the wallet of a customer inside a mall in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 12.

Gapor, the 38-year-old suspect from Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City, was turned over to the Mabolo Police Station 4 for the proper disposition of his case.

A certain Mary Angel, a 27-year-old teacher from Barangay San Jose, Cebu City, was lining up at the counter to order tea while watching her shoulder bag, which she had left at her table.

She saw Gapor take something from her shoulder bag and then walk away.

The victim noticed that her wallet was missing when she looked through her shoulder bag.

She then asked help from the security guard, who captured the offender following a brief chase.

The victim recovered her wallet containing P1,400 in cash, IDs, a credit card, and an ATM card. (DVG)