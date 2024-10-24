Man caught stealing P8,000 in meat from Cebu City mall

A 23-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after being caught ordering pig and chicken meat from a mall on F. Llamas Street, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, without paying the goods worth P8,000 at the counter.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23.

The suspect, alias Jovan, who has a live-in partner, hails from Barangay Mantalongon in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

The security guard approached Jovan as he was about to leave the establishment.

He was carrying a backpack and an eco-bag containing the stolen goods.

The suspect was turned over to the Mambaling Police Station for custody.

Police received reports that the suspect sold meat products for a living. (GPL, TPT)