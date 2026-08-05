Man claims ‘God’s voice’ told him to use illegal drugs

MOST people involved in illegal drugs often claim they were influenced by the “devil,” but a 50-year-old painter claimed that he heard the voice of “God” telling him to continue using drugs to fulfill his mission in the world.

Alias Lino, who is currently detained at the Mabolo Police Station due to alleged drug use, reportedly threatened his live-in partner alias Lorna and their two children past 10 p.m. on August 4, 2026, in Sitio Abellana, Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

Based on the police investigation, Lorna told authorities that she confronted Lino and urged him to stop using illegal drugs, but the suspect became angry and allegedly threatened her and their children.

Lorna sought assistance from their barangay and requested Lino’s arrest, saying she could no longer rest because of his actions.

However, the suspect denied threatening his partner and children, claiming that it was not him but the spirit of his “God” that allegedly entered him.

“Di to ako, ma’am. Ang Ginoo to niingon pero sa hunahuna ra to nila (It wasn’t me, ma’am. It was God who said it, but they only thought it was me),” Lino said.

Lino claimed that his “God” told him to use illegal drugs so he could fulfill his mission of spreading good things among people.

“Mag reflect, reflect jud ta permi kay ang Ginoo naa sa adlaw (sun) ug sa yuta. Nag istorya mi (We should always reflect because God is in the sun and in the earth. We talk),” the suspect added.

Authorities learned that Lino started using illegal drugs when he was 23 years old, saying that aside from allegedly being instructed to do so, he also used it to maintain his condition for his daily work.

He also admitted that he had physically assaulted his partner in the past.

Lorna, however, believes that Lino has already lost his sense of judgment due to his continued use of illegal drugs. (JDG)