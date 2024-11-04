Man critically hurt after being stabbed inside internet café

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man was critically injured after being stabbed by a minor while he was playing computer games inside an internet cafe on Rizal Street, Barangay Poblacion, Danao City, northern Cebu, around 6 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2024.

The victim was identified as Rey Ryan Polangcot.

Initial investigation directed by Danao Police Station chief Lieutenant Colonel Allan Rosario showed that the stabbing occurred during an altercation between Polangcot and his 17-year-old neighbor known as JR, whose true identity is withheld for being a minor.

Police said that during their fight, the suspect pulled out a Batangas knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.

The victim was taken to Cebu Provincial Hospital in the city, while the suspect was captured and turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development. (DVG)