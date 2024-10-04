Man critically hurt after his uncle hit him with a sickle in Dalaguete, Cebu

A MAN is in critical condition after his uncle struck him with a sickle during their argument at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2024, in Sitio Private, Barangay Mantalongon, Dalaguete, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Jose Mervin Ramos, a 30-year-old farmer.

According to Police Corporal Jerson Entice, the investigator assigned to the case from Dalaguete Municipal Police Station, Ramos and his uncle, Nilo Gamboa, 32, also a farmer, were having a conversation outside their respective homes.

During their conversation, the victim told the suspect that he had a fistfight with his drinking buddy, Guillermo, in Sitio Lugsangan of the same barangay, and that he had twisted Guillermo's arm.

However, Gamboa took offense as Guillermo was also his close friend, which led to an argument.

The situation escalated, and Gamboa, who was carrying a sickle, struck the victim in various parts of his body.

The victim was brought to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo, Argao, Cebu as a result, while the suspect was arrested during a hot pursuit operation by the Dalaguete police under the command of Major Vincent Awit Zozobrado.

The suspect will be facing charges of frustrated murder. (DVG, TPT)