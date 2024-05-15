Man detained for ‘stealing’ garbage truck’s battery, engine

A 19-YEAR-OLD man was detained for allegedly stealing a battery and an engine from a garbage truck around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2024, on F. Vestil Street, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Christ John Mabida, who lives in the area, was apprehended by the security guard and barangay guard, while his two companions, only identified as Clark and JR, were able to run.

Mambaling barangay tanod Joreel Garces told SunStar Cebu that he caught the suspect inside the garage of the garbage truck, causing him to be arrested.

According to Mambaling barangay captain Roseller Salvador, they have been having problems since the previous months after the engine and battery of their garbage truck were stolen, which had an impact on their garbage hauling operation.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Mabida denied the charges against him, saying he was only looking for plastic bottles that he could sell inside the garage.

Salvador, however, said that the suspect was merely fabricating an alibi.

It was learned that on April 6, 2024, the engine cylinder of the garbage truck also disappeared. (GPL, TPT)