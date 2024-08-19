Man dies, 10 others hurt after dump truck falls off cliff in Pinamungajan, Cebu

A MAN died and 10 others were injured after a dump truck fell off a cliff at 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, in Purok Maria Clara, Barangay Lamac, Pinamungajan, Cebu.

Jerome Pasignasigna, a construction worker who was of legal age, was recognized as the deceased.

Dump truck driver Michael Bastida, along with Joseph Bonbon and his wife Manilyn, Ian James Verano, Jimmy Gasper, Lance Balocos Canasa, and siblings Junrey, Randy, Juriden, and Jerome’s wife Diana, both surnamed Pasignasigan, were injured.

All of the victims are from Barangay Kanghumaod, Dumanjug, Cebu, except for Bastida, who is from Media Once, Toledo City; Bonbon and Sila, who are from Barili; and Canasa, who is from Barangay Lawaan 1, Talisay City.

Investigation conducted at the Pinamungajan Police Station revealed that the Isuzu dump truck driven by Bastida, was traveling from Barangay Cantabaco, Toledo City to Dumanjug town, when it lost its brakes while descending in Purok Maria Clara, Pinamungajan.

The victims were brought to the Pinamungajan District Hospital, where Jerome was declared dead on arrival. (DVG)