Man dies after being hit by passenger bus in Carcar City

A 56-YEAR-OLD man did not reach the hospital alive after he was struck by a passenger bus while crossing the national highway in Barangay Poblacion 2, Carcar City, Cebu, around 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The victim was identified as a certain Luceto, married, a resident of Sitio Dandan, Barangay Poblacion 1, Carcar City.

The EDC mini bus driven by Armando Estomago, 39, was traveling from Cebu City to Sibonga town, when the incident occurred.

The victim was taken to Carcar Provincial Hospital after sustaining wounds in the head but was declared dead on arrival.

The bus driver is now being held at the Carcar City Police Station. (DVG, TPT)