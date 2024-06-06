Man dies after being shot while sleeping in Barangay Inayawan

A 38-YEAR-OLD man died after being shot in the forehead while sleeping outside his home in Sitio Pansang, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City around 2 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The victim, Jophie Madora, passed away after being taken to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Three people are being sought after in connection with the crime, according to Inayawan Police Station investigator Police Master Sergeant Alfredo Macabudbud Jr., who spoke with SunStar Cebu.

The three were caught on CCTV camera walking casually after the crime.

The gunman covered his face with a towel, while his two companions served as backup.

"Gidul-itan ni siya sa agtang ka usa ra pusila. Simple ra mga suspek naglakaw ra human sa krimen," Macabudbud said.

(He was shot in close range once in the forehead. The suspects walked casually after the crime).

Given that the victim had a fight with someone before the incident, the police speculated that the reason for the murder might have been personal resentment. (GPL, TPT)