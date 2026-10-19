Man dies after brother stabs him in Lahug

A 43-YEAR-OLD man died after he was stabbed twice by his younger brother, who said he was protecting his son, near their home in Sitio NGA, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, on Sunday night, Oct. 18, 2026.

Police identified the victim as Francis Flores, an unmarried man who worked as a painter. He was attacked at 7:45 p.m. and died at a hospital at 8:10 p.m.

His brother, Jerry Flores, 39, a mason, is detained at the Mabolo Police Station and will face a murder complaint.

Fistfight, chase

Initial police investigation showed that a neighbor saw the brothers arguing before they exchanged punches.

Francis tried to run away, but Jerry chased him. The stabbing happened during the pursuit.

Suspect’s account

Jerry told police he lost control after he caught his older brother allegedly hurting his son.

“Nakita gyud nako, naakto gyud nako nga iyang gikulata. Nag-Wi-Fi ra na akong anak sa laing balay niya iyahang gilabayan og basiyo niya gikulata pa gyud. Mao to na blurred akong panan-aw maong nahitabo gyud (ang pagpanunggab),” Jerry said.

(I really saw it. I caught him in the act of beating my son. My son was only using the Wi-Fi at another house and he threw a glass at him and then beat him up. That’s why my vision blurred and that’s why it [the stabbing] happened.)

He said he went outside their house and tried to reprimand Francis, but his brother refused to listen. Jerry then stabbed him in the stomach and chest.

Jealousy claim

Jerry said his older brother had long been jealous of their family, especially of his son, who had many friends.

“Suyaan kaayo na siya. Naibog na siya sa babaye nga barkada sa akong bata. Niya di man gusto niya. Nasuya siya sa akong bata kay naay barkada niya siya walay barkada,” Jerry said.

(He was very envious. He took a liking to a girl who is a friend of my son, but she didn’t like him. He was jealous of my son because my son has friends and he had none.)

Long feud

Their mother, Estelita Flores, said her sons had been at odds for a long time, mainly because they lived in the same house.

The family had planned to bring the dispute before barangay officials. Francis, however, allegedly kept meddling in their affairs, particularly when he had been drinking or using illegal drugs.

Jerry said he regretted giving in to his anger and was ready to face the consequences of what he did in prison. / JDG