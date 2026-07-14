Man dies after falling from e-bike, run over by dump truck

A 56-YEAR-OLD man was declared dead on arrival at the hospital after he fell from the e-bike he was riding and was run over by an oncoming dump truck along C. Padilla Street in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, while on his way to a medical checkup around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

The victim was identified as Joel Barcenas, 56, a resident of Sitio Alumnos, Barangay Mambaling.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, CCTV footage showed the dump truck, driven by Gilbert Ardiente, 42, of Sitio Langub, Barangay Sirao, traveling toward F. Vestil Street, while Barcenas was riding his e-bike in the opposite direction.

Investigators said Barcenas was heading to a clinic in Barangay Duljo Fatima for a medical checkup.

However, upon reaching the area, CCTV footage showed the e-bike suddenly swerving, causing Barcenas to lose control and fall onto the concrete road. He was then run over by the rear wheels of the oncoming dump truck.

Barcenas sustained severe head and body injuries. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

TEU investigators are also looking into information suggesting that Barcenas may have suffered a heart attack before he fell and was struck by the truck.

The dump truck driver remains under the custody of the TEU and is facing a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. (AYB)