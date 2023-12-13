Man dies after father hit his head with a hammer

A MAN died after his father hit his head with a hammer around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at their residence in Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Markwin Monteza, 22, single, while his father, Lim Monteza, 63, was named as the suspect.

Police Master Sergeant Alfredo Mandal, case investigator from the Daanbantayan Municipal Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that on the eve of the incident, the son was allegedly playing with a rubber band that almost hit his father’s face, resulting in the argument.

Due to the commotion caused by their argument, the victim's mother and siblings moved out of the house and into their hut.

The mother awoke her son morning of the following day and told him that his father wished to make amends.

However, the victim allegedly refused and continued to mumble, prompting the irate father to pick up a hammer and repeatedly struck his son in the head.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, while the culprit surrendered to the police. (With TPT)