Man dies after jumping from moving minibus

A 34-YEAR-OLD man died after he was run over by a minibus he jumped from while it was still in motion in Barangay Colon in the City of Naga on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

The authorities identified the victim as Junifer Traya Redongo, a resident of Barangay San Isidro in the neighboring town of San Fernando.

According to the City of Naga Police Station, Redongo was a passenger of a minibus which was traveling from San Fernando.

Police said Redongo signaled for the vehicle to stop, but before it could come to a complete halt at the roadside, he suddenly jumped off.

The victim lost his balance and fell, landing under the rear wheel of the minibus.

Redongo was rushed to South General Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival around 8:50 p.m. due to severe head and body injuries.

The minibus driver, Alger Secretaria, 44, a resident of Carcar City, is currently in police custody and has undergone medical, physical, alcohol and drug examinations.

Police are preparing to file charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against the driver. / AYB