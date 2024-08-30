Man dies after shootout with Argao cops

A 43-YEAR-OLD man died in a shootout with Argao policemen led by Major Janus Giangan around 6:30 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2024.

The fatality was identified as Danilo Gula Rafaela, 43, from Barangay Taloot, Argao, Cebu.

It was learned that the Argao policemen headed by Giangan went to the area following a call from a concerned citizen regarding the indiscriminate firing of a firearm done by Rafaela.

The police asked Rafaela to surrender, but he refused and opened fired on them, prompting the latter to retaliate, killing him in the process. (DVG/TPT)