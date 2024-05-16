Man dies, another injured after being shot during a quarrel in Danao City, Cebu

A 37-year-old man lost his life and his son’s companion was injured after they were shot during an argument at dawn on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Sitio Kabulihan, Baliang, a mountain barangay in Danao City, Cebu.

The fatality was identified only as a certain Noel, 37, a habal-habal driver from Sitio Langub, Barangay Guinacot, Danao City and the injured as a certain Jesrel, 17, of Purok Tambis, Barangay Togonon, Danao.

The victims were rushed by the city’s rescue personnel to the Danao City Provincial Hospital, where Noel was pronounced dead.

Based on the preliminary investigation conducted by the Danao City police, Jesrel and his friend Archie were hanging around the basketball court in Sitio Cabulihan, Baliang, when two of the three perpetrators, who were both cousins, approached them and accused them of knocking down their motorcycle.

Archie, who alleged that he was choked by one of the perpetrators, called his father Noel for help.

When Noel and his live-in partner went to face the choker, he was shot multiple times in the body.

Jesriel was also hit in the right leg.

The attackers' identities are being withheld, and they are now pursued by the authorities. (DVG, TPT)