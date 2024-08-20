Man dies in police shootout in Argao, Cebu

A man died in a shootout with police around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, in the mountain barangay of Jampang in Argao, Cebu.

Jay Rodel delos Reyes Comaling, single, a resident of the said place, was identified as the deceased.

A KG9 submachine gun was found near his body.

His cousins, Jonathan and Joel, both surnamed Comaling, eluded arrest.

It was learned that the Argao police led by Major Janus Giangan went to Jampang to serve the arrest warrant issued by Judge Francis Rainier Navarette of Regional Trial Court branch 63, Argao against Jonathan for illegal possession of firearm.

However, Jonathan and his cousins, including motorcycle-riding Jay Rodel, opened fire on the cops, who then returned fire and hit Jay Rodel.

Jay Rodel was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital.

After the incident, the Argao Municipal Police Station received a call that a hand grenade was found at the crime scene.

The Explosive Ordnance Division personnel retrieved the unexploded hand grenade.

Police believed that the explosive was hurled by the accused but did not explode. (DVG, TPT)