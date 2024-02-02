Man dies in sleep after being shot in Barangay Duljo-Fatima

A 29-YEAR-OLD man who was said to be a thief and a drug user was killed after he was shot while sleeping at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2024, in Sitio Punyang, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Gee Ronan Vernal Oralde alias Jordan, 29, single, from Sitio Puntod, Barangay Mambaling, Oralde succumbed to a gunshot wound to his right armpit.

The culprit, who was wearing a face mask, has not yet been identified.

Police Major Jonathan Taneo, the chief of Mambaling Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victim was sleeping on a wooden chair next to the billiard table, when the suspect arrived and shot him.

Taneo claimed that the victim had a reputation in their community for being a thief who had been going in and out of jail.

His mother and siblings acknowledged that the victim had also taken advantage of them.

The reason why many were upset with the victim was that, according to the information the police received, he also acted as a drug runner, replacing suspected shabu with salt.

"Yes sir, naa cyay modus nga in ana sir ug murag aside ana naa pa na cyay mga kaso pud sir, mao ng naa cyay mga kontra o nakontra tungod ana sir,” Taneo said in a media interview.

(Yes, sir, he had a modus like that sir, and it seems that in addition to that, he had several other cases; as a result he made a lot of enemies).

Police recovered a spent shell of .45 pistol from the crime scene. (With TPT)