Man dies, two injured in All Saints' Day fire in Lapu-Lapu City

A 38-YEAR-OLD man died while two others were injured in a fire that destroyed two residential structures in Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu City, on Sunday night, November 1, 2026, during the observance of All Saints’ Day.

The fatality’s age was confirmed by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Lapu-Lapu City Fire District.

The two injured men are aged 26 and 36.

The fire broke out at Purok Rosal, Looc, at 11:12 p.m. It affected one family, consisting of six individuals.

Two structures were burned, covering an estimated floor area of 230 square meters.

According to the initial fire report, the blaze was placed under first alarm at 11:14 p.m. and was declared under control at 11:32 p.m.

Firefighters declared the fire out at 11:40 p.m.

The cause of the fire and the estimated cost of damage were not indicated in the initial incident report. (DPC)