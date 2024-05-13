Man disappears while swimming in Moalboal, Cebu

A 58-year-old man who disappeared last Saturday, May 11, 2024, while swimming with his family on a public beach at Sitio Basdaku, Barangay Saavedra, Moalboal, Cebu, has not yet been located.

The victim, Alejandro Serad Canene, of Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, might have drowned.

His daughter Geneva reported the incident to the Moalboal Police Station on Saturday afternoon.

A search and rescue effort was then launched by the police, in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard, fire and Bantay Dagat personnel and volunteer scuba divers.

The rescue crews broadened the scope of their search and retrieval operations by working with their counterparts in the neighboring towns to locate the victim. (DVG, TPT)