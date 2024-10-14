Man drowns in Oslob, Cebu

A 30-year-old man drowned while swimming in the sea in Sitio Cancua-ay, Barangay Tan-awan, Oslob, Cebu.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2024, but it was only reported to the police at 9 p.m.

The victim was identified as Junjoe Trapa, a resident of the said place.

Investigation conducted by the Oslob police under station commander Police Major Jude Librando Cebrero, revealed that the victim was having a picnic with his live-in partner and relatives at the time.

But the victim’s partner, Reszhel Lingayon, noticed that only Jessie had returned to the shore.

They then started looking for Trapa, who was found at about 8 p.m. by two spear fishermen Jimmy Conahap and Jonel Serahon.

Conahap reportedly swam underneath the water to retrieve the victim’s body.

The victim was rushed to Oslob District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. (DVG)