Man electrocuted in Dalaguete, Cebu

A 25-year-old man was electrocuted while installing metal furring using a drill bit.

The incident took place in Sitio Tawi-tawi, Barangay Poblacion, Dalaguete, Cebu, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

It was later reported to the Dalaguete Police Station.

Police identified the victim as a certain Paul, with live-in partner, from Argao, Cebu.

According to James, Paul’s co-worker, the victim was electrocuted after he accidentally touched a stripped electrical wire.

Paul was brought to the nearest hospital in the town, where he was declared dead on arrival. (DVG, TPT)

