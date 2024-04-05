Man ends up in hospital after smashing his car against railing of Mambaling flyover

A 40-YEAR-OLD man ended up in the hospital after his vehicle slammed into the concrete railing of Mambaling flyover on Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City past 4 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2024.

Cebu City Traffic Police Investigator Staff Sergeant Lito Busalanan identified the victim as Renante Cuabo, of Barangay Gabi, Cordova town.

It was learned that Cuabo was on his way to Cordova from Talisay City via South Road Properties (SRP) onboard a Mitsubishi Mirage when he struck the concrete railing of the bridge just as he was preparing to make a right turn in the direction of SRP.

Cuabo allegedly passed out while driving.

The victim complained of chest pain after hitting his body on the steering wheel and

was rushed to the hospital by the Cebu City rescue personnel. (DVG, TPT)