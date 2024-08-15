Man ends up in jail after being caught carrying gun, shabu in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City

A 27-year-old man landed in jail after he was caught carrying a gun and illicit substance past midnight on Wednesday, August 14, in Sitio Bonbon, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Razaga Diola, of Sitio San Roque, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

He yielded a Black Widow 9mm revolver with three live rounds and a pack of alleged shabu when the Labangon police arrested him.

It was learned that the suspect was also previously arrested for theft.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 10591, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)