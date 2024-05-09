Man ends up in jail after being caught shoplifting in Cebu Business Park

A 24-year-old customer of a convenience store in Cebu Business Park, Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City, was nabbed by the store manager and then turned over to the Mabolo Police Station after he was caught stealing several perfume bottles.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The suspect was identified as John Engaling Amparado, of Sitio Casamira, Barangay Langtad, Naga City.

Amparado allegedly took three bottles of 100ml Bench So In Love body spray worth P420, two 100ml Bench Brat Splash bottles worth P280, and one Bench Bare Me Not bottle for P140, all totaling P840, without paying the items at the counter, according to the 7-Eleven manager, who refused to be identified. (AYB, TPT)