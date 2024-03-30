Man expresses dismay after online-ordered cellphone swapped with plastic soft drink bottle, beef loaf

A MAN who engaged in a cellphone buy and sell business expressed shock when the phone worth P5,000 which he ordered online was replaced with a canned beef loaf and a plastic soft drink bottle filled with water.

This was revealed by Mark Rizon, of Barangay Langtad, Argao town, southern Cebu, in an interview with SunStar Cebu.

He claimed that since 2020, he has been ordering cellphones online to resell, but it wasn't until Good Friday, March 29, 2024, that he received the wrong items.

He thought the warehouseman who was in-charge of repacking the goods was at fault, and Lazada had nothing to do with the problem.

According to Rizon, the package was meant to be delivered on March 27, Holy Wednesday, but it arrived on Good Friday.

He claimed that when opening the package upon returning home from the church, where he attended the Siete Palabras, he was taken aback to discover a plastic bottle of soft drink containing water and a can of beef loaf wrapped in plastic.

Nevertheless, he was able to record a video when he opened the package, and he requested a refund for his purchase. (DVG, TPT)