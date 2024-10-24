Man faces complaint after live wire at fishpen kills boy

THE family of a 13-year-old boy who died from electrocution while fishing at a public fish pond in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City has filed a case against the pond’s owner.

Jesray James Eltagonde’s family charged Wilfredo Libongcogon, 62, with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide before the prosecutor’s office on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, according to Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office.

Witnesses interviewed by the police said Libongcogon was present when Eltagonde was electrocuted but he failed to immediately help the boy.

Libongcogon was arrested on the day of the incident and is currently detained at the Casuntingan Police Station.

Villaro told reporters on Thursday, Oct. 24 that the incident was reported to the police by Eltagonde’s grandmother, Flora, 59.

Before Eltagonde was electrocuted in Sitio Veto at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21, the boy along with his two friends went to Libongcogon’s pond to catch fish.

Eltagonde’s fishing rod later got stuck on the net of the fishpen. While retrieving the rod, he touched a live wire, which caused him to faint and fall into the pond, according to Flora’s police report.

According to Villaro, Libongcogon only turned off the power when it became clear to him that the boy was in serious trouble.

Eltagonde was rushed to Mandaue City Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The Eltagonde family accused Libongcogon of negligence, arguing that his careless installation of the live wire caused the boy’s death.

Libongcogon told the police he installed the live wire around the fish pen to deter theft and keep birds from preying on the fish.

He said the boy was fishing outside the fishpen, where access was not restricted.

Villaro said the pond is generally treated as a public fishing area, with children frequently visiting the site without previous incidents.

“This is the first time something like this has happened,” she said in Cebuano.

Ongoing probe

Police are still investigating whether other individuals were involved in setting up live wires in the area.

Villaro said individuals who installed materials that can cause harm or death must be held accountable.

“Negligence is still negligence. Even if the intent was to prevent theft or protect fish, if it results in harm or death, the owner must be held accountable,” Villaro said.

Authorities have since removed the live wire from the fishpen to eliminate further risks.

Villaro reminded fish pond owners to implement safety measures to prevent fatal incidents.

“We urge all fishpen operators to prioritize safety to ensure that this never happens again,” she said.

The prosecutor’s office still has to resolve the complaint against Libongcogon. / CAV