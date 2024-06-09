Man fatally stabbed by brother during a dispute in Bogo City

A man died after he was stabbed by his elder brother in Purok Thailand, Barangay Libertad, Bogo City, Cebu, around 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Police identified the victim as Nestor Sayson Limpag, 43, and the suspect as Benjie Sayson Limpag, 46, both married and residents of Purok Texas of the said barangay.

Based on the police investigation, the siblings were making charcoal when they engaged into an argument.

The suspect then took a bolo and stabbed the victim, who was rushed to the Bogo City Provincial Hospital but was pronounced dead by his attending physician. (DVG, TPT)