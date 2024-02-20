Man found dead after being declared missing in Argao

A 29-YEAR-OLD man who had been reported missing last Monday, February 19, 2024, was found dead the following day around 7 a.m. at the roadside in the mountain barangay of Sumaguan, Argao town, southern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Bret Owen Fuentes Amolo, 29, single, of Barangay Taloot, Argao.

He had a gunshot wound on his chest.

His both arms were tied on his back and his face was bandaged with packing tape.

An empty shell .45 pistol was recovered from the scene.

The victim's mother, Enrica Fuentes Amolo, told SunStar Cebu that around 2 p.m. Sunday, February 18, her son was picked up by three masked men and taken into a white van without a license plate.

They then drove toward the mountain barangay.

But when her son did not return the next day, she became concerned and went to the police stations in Argao and Sibonga to report the incident.

She said she assumed her son was okay because the three guys approached her son gently, putting their arms around his shoulder when they picked him up.

The mother added that her son was quiet and that she did not know if he had enemies or was involved in the illegal drug trade.

An investigation is being conducted by the Argao police headed by Major Ivy Martin Bartolome to establish the motive in the incident. (DVG, TPT)