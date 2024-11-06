Man found dead, decomposing, inside rented room in Banilad

AUTHORITIES were alerted to a grim discovery on Tuesday morning, November 5, 2024, at a compound along AS Fortuna Street in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

At 8:59 a.m., the Barangay Police Security Officer (BPSO) reported to the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) about a deceased person found inside one of the rental rooms at the compound.

Police Station 4 of the MCPO responded promptly and arrived to investigate.

Inside Room 104, they found the decomposing body of 48-year-old Rey Borja Del Rosario, a native of Taytay, Rizal, who was temporarily residing at the compound.

Del Rosario, who was married, worked in a company in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

The discovery was made after the compound owner, 57-year-old Lileen Perez, was contacted by one of Del Rosario’s coworkers regarding his unexplained absence from work.

Concerned, Perez checked his room, where she was met with a strong, foul odor.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, she contacted the BPSO, who notified the police around 10 a.m.

The Scene of the Crime Operations (Soco) team processed the site and concluded their examination by 12:30 p.m. An autopsy request has been filed to determine the cause of death. The body was later transported by Rolling Hills Funeral Parlor personnel.

Authorities have not released further details as they await the autopsy results and continue investigating the circumstances surrounding Del Rosario’s death. (CAV)