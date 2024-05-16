Man found dead in Mambaling

A MAN was discovered dead by his friend with several stab wounds to his body around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Maria Gochan Street, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Hearty Alcantara, a native of Lanao del Norte, but temporarily resided in Cebu City.

The victim allegedly visited his friend in Maria Gochan before he passed away.

Police received information that the victim also stabbed himself in the head the other day for no apparent reason.

The Mambaling police are looking into whether the victim killed himself or another person was involved. (GPL, TPT)