Man found dead in Quiot; Cops probe link to another killing in Talisay

A HIKER discovered a man lying in the grassy area of Sitio Antuanga, a mountainous part of Barangay Quiot in Cebu City, at 4:51 p.m. Sunday, September 14, 2025.

The man had gunshot wounds on his body and bruises on his face.

No one in the area could identify the victim, who is believed to have been dumped there by the perpetrators.

Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the Inayawan Police Station 7 received a phone call regarding the discovery of the body.

Responding officers found the victim already lifeless, with gunshot wounds on his back and several spent shells from an undetermined caliber firearm nearby.

The only identifying marks on the man were a tattoo on his chest with the name “Rhemhar Tabura” and another tattoo on his left leg.

Gonzales said investigators believe the victim was not killed at the site since only a small amount of blood was found there.

"Base sa initial investigation kay naa siyay daghan bun-og ug naa siyay mga gunshot wound, and naa pud didtoy na recover nga mga empty shells. Based sad sa picture nga akong nakita, wala kaayo siyay dugo didto, so possible nga wala siya diha gipatay," said Gonzales.

(Based on the initial investigation, he had several bruises and gunshot wounds, and spent shells were recovered. From the pictures I saw, there wasn’t much blood at the scene, so it’s possible he wasn’t killed there.)

Because of this, CCPO will coordinate with the Talisay City Police to check if the Quiot victim is connected to another body found in Purok Bamboo, Sitio Campo 5, Barangay Manipis in Talisay City.

At 3:30 a.m. on Monday, September 15, 2025, another lifeless man with gunshot wounds was discovered there.

A Manipis barangay councilor had earlier alerted the Talisay police after spotting the man lying dead by the roadside.

Investigators from Inayawan and Talisay police stations will conduct backtracking to determine who brought the victims to the respective areas.

Police also urged the public, especially those with missing relatives, to coordinate with authorities or visit the funeral home where the bodies were brought. (AYB)