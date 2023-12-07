Man hurt after being shot by roommate in Talisay City

A 22-year-old man landed in the hospital after he was shot by his roommate at dawn on Thursday, in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Dennis Casia, 22, single, a native of Bantayan Island but temporarily resided in the area.

Casia was hit in the lower part of his ear, with the bullet exiting through his mouth.

His attacker and partner in the meat trading, Mark Pancito, a native of Negros Oriental, fled after the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by Talisay City police, led by Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Magbanua, the two were having an argument over their meat selling business prior to the incident.

After a few minutes, a gunfire was heard.

The victim hurriedly went out of the house and was rushed to the Cebu South Medical Center for treatment, while the suspect fled on a motorcycle. (DVG, TPT)