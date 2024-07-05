Man hurt in Carcar City shooting incident

A SHOOTING incident took place in Purok 3 proper, Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City, Cebu, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Investigation conducted at the Carcar Police Station revealed that Jonel was sitting on bamboo bed, locally known as lantay, with his friends when the lone gunman on a motorcycle arrived and shot him several times.

The assailant, who was wearing black jacket, fled after the incident, while the victim was rushed to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City.

Police are still investigating the cause of the incident. (DVG, TPT)