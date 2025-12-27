Man in viral road assault surrenders

A MAN who assaulted a motorist in front of the victim’s child and pregnant live-in partner in Barangay Sangat, San Fernando, Cebu, surrendered to the San Fernando Municipal Police Station on Friday night, Dec. 26, 2025.

The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media.

Police identified the suspect as Hutch Enad Manugas, 43, an HVAC helper and resident of Barangay Sangat.

The victim is Mark Louie Ersan Reyes, 30, a habal-habal driver residing in Greenhills, San Fernando.

Investigation by the San Fernando police, led by Maj. Michael Gingoyon, revealed that Reyes was riding his motorcycle with his family to pay a debt when Manugas blocked his path. Manugas then punched Reyes.

Witnesses told the suspect to stop, but he continued the assault. The video showed that Reyes did not retaliate.

The suspect said he was angry because the victim had not yet repaid a loan.

Manugas surrendered to the police at 8:10 p.m.

Police are preparing a physical injury case against the suspect. Authorities are also studying the filing of a child abuse case because the assault occurred in front of a minor. / ABC