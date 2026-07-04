Man killed after being mistaken for armed attacker in Toledo City

A 25-YEAR-OLD man died after he was struck in the face with a rock by a neighbor who claimed he mistook a toy gun for a real firearm during an encounter in Luray 1, Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City, at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The victim was identified as Nikko Bacus Largo, a resident of the area. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival due to severe head injuries.

The suspect, Kent Mission Escoto, 30, who also lives in the neighborhood, later surrendered to authorities.

Police said Escoto had been drinking and had gone out to look for his father when he encountered Largo, who was shirtless and carrying what appeared to be a handgun. Investigators later determined that the weapon was actually a toy gun.

Escoto told police that he believed Largo was about to draw the gun and shoot him. Fearing for his life, he shoved the victim, causing both of them to fall to the ground. He then picked up a rock and struck Largo in the face before fleeing the scene.

The suspect later informed his aunt that he had seen a man bleeding on the road. His aunt reported the incident to barangay authorities, who dispatched emergency responders to bring the victim to the hospital.

After learning that Largo had died, Escoto voluntarily surrendered to their barangay captain, who turned him over to the Toledo City Police Station.

Police said they are continuing their investigation to verify the suspect's claim of self-defense. Escoto remains in police custody and is expected to face homicide charges. (AYB)