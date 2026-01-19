Man killed by speeding motorcycle

A 53-YEAR-OLD man was killed while a security guard was left in critical condition following a road mishap in Barangay Looc, Danao City on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.

Police identified the fatality as Oscar Laguna Sanchez, a resident of the area where the incident occurred.

The motorcycle driver, Jodelou Quimbo Castillo, 23, a security guard from Barangay Dungga, remains in critical condition at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in

Danao City.

A preliminary investigation by the Danao Traffic Police revealed that Castillo was traveling north at high speed around 12:35 a.m. when he struck Sanchez, who was crossing the national highway.

The force of the impact threw both men onto the pavement, causing severe head and body injuries.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where Sanchez was pronounced dead.

Castillo remains under intensive care as of press time. / GPL