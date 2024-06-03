Man killed in Cordova shooting; illegal drug angle eyed

A 40-YEAR-OLD man died on his way to a hospital in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu after he was shot by a still unidentified person in Purok Paglaum, Barangay Ibabao, Cordova town around 7 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2024.

The victim was identified as George Manatad, a resident of Lower Sun-ok, Barangay Ibabao, Cordova.

Manatad’s children said that they last saw their father around 3 a.m. Monday.

They said the victim just arrived in Cordova from Mindanao, adding that Manatad was even told by his relatives not to go back to Cebu as he was involved in selling illegal drugs.

Police are looking into Manatad’s involvement in the illegal drug trade as possible motive in the crime.

One of his children said his father lost his cellular phone.

Recovered from the crime scene was a bullet from a still unknown firearm. It has been subjected to a forensic test by the Philippine National Police Forensic Unit.

The Cordova Police Station said that it already has a person of interest, whom they will summon for an investigation. (AYB/LMY)