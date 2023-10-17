Man killed in his sleep in Minglanilla

A MAN was shot and killed while he was sleeping inside his home.

The incident took place on Tuesday, October 17, in Purok Manga, Barangay Manduwang, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Jessie Ordoño.

Police thought that the incident's motivation was retaliation.

Ordoño was shot in the head and body while sleeping in his home, according to the inquiry conducted by the Minglanilla police under the direction of Police Captain Kalvin Jomari Golitod.

He was rushed to the Minglanilla District Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival by his attending physician.

Police recovered from the crime scene five spent shells of .45 pistol.

It was learned that Ordoño was living alone in their house after his mother abandoned him for threatening to kill her during their argument.

Ordoño was tagged as the suspect in hacking his neighbor Noel Antipuesto, 45, last Saturday, October 14, around 6 p.m., and threatened to kill every member of his family.

He was also accused of hacking another neighbor, Antonio Puno, 72, who asked him to stop throwing stones at his house, but the issue was settled at the barangay level. (DVG/TPT)