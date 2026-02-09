Man killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested

A MAN was killed after being hit in a hit-and-run incident involving a Toyota Innova that first collided with a parked Toyota Vios inside Maria Luisa Village in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City at 12:53 a.m. Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The victim, who died at a private hospital, was identified as Kingston Ralph Cheng, a resident of Maria Luisa Village.

Based on the investigation of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office and statements from witnesses, a Toyota Innova, driven by 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo, was reportedly speeding.

The Innova first hit a parked Toyota Vios near One Paseo, owned by 35-year-old Bryl Alegarbes, but did not stop. The driver allegedly accelerated further, left the damaged parked vehicle behind, and later ran over a pedestrian near a resto bar.

Due to the force of the impact, the victim was thrown toward an electric post near a restaurant. The driver again failed to stop and continued driving until the vehicle overturned several meters away.

Cheng was rushed by a City Government ambulance to a private hospital. Investigators said he was initially in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

Pajarillo was also taken to another private hospital after sustaining injuries.

Further investigation by the TEU revealed that the suspect was unable to present a valid driver’s license, as well as the vehicle’s Official Receipt and Certificate of Registration.

As a result, Pajarillo was placed under hospital arrest and is facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property. (AYB)