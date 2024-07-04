Man killed in police shootout in Compostela, Cebu

A man who allegedly fired his gun indiscriminately died after resisting arrest and engaging the responding policemen in a shootout.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Purok Mangga, Barangay Panangban, Compostela, Cebu.

The 34-year-old victim only identified as Joel had already passed away when brought to the municipality’s Rural Health Unit.

According to the Compostela police, the victim's uncle, 52-year-old Bernabie Jr., reported him to their station for reportedly discharging his gun randomly.

When responding policemen arrived and asked him to surrender, Joel pulled out a .38 revolver and fired at them.

This caused the authorities to retaliate, killing the victim.

It was learned that the victim was a drug dependent, and his family advised him to get treatment. (DVG, TPT)