Man kills 2, hurts another after being reprimanded for creating noise while drinking

A couple died, while their daughter sustained injury after being shot by their neighbor who became enraged after being reprimanded for creating noise while drinking in Sitio Rattan, Barangay Sacsac, Pinamungajan town, Cebu around 11 pm on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

The fatalities were identified as Artemio Hernani Traya, 48, his wife Sarlina, 47.

Their daughter, Chyra Esguera Traya, 22, was wounded in the stomach.

They were brought to the Pinamungajan District Hospital after the incident, but the couple was declared dead on arrival.

The suspects, Arnold Villamor Ignario and Arnie Baron Ignario, both of legal age, fled after the incident.

According to the Pinamungajan police investigation headed by Major Gilfred Baroman, Artemio and the two suspects were drinking liquor when Chyra and her live-in partner, 25-year-old Charlie Diacamus Camdelasa, told them to stop making noise because it was late at night, and they might wake up their neighbors who were already asleep.

However, Arnold got angry and got into an argument with the Traya family as a result.

During their confrontation, Arnold pulled out a gun and shot Charlie but missed.

He also shot Chyra, who was hit in the stomach.

Artemio and Sarlina died on the spot after sustaining gunshot wounds in the chest and stomach, respectively. (DVG, TPT)