Man kills wife, then self in San Remigio, Cebu

A MAN killed his wife by shooting her, then killed himself by shooting himself in the head.

The event happened at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, in Purok Boongon, Barangay Canagahan, San Remigio, northern Cebu.

Remedios Veronas Sibay, 59, passed away after sustaining single gunshot wound to the head.

Her husband, Julito Abella Sibay, 61, also died from a gunshot wound to the head.

They were both farmers.

According to San Remigio Police Station chief Captain Phil Restauro, the couple's daughter Michelle found them dead inside her brother Romel's home at 11 a.m.

Julito was lying on a hammock, and Remedios was on the floor.

Restauro stated that the victims were arguing about where to find money to settle their debts prior to the tragedy.

"Ingon sa mga anak kanunay'ng mag-away ang duha tungod sa utang! Ang ilang Papa gusto ibaligya ang mga binuhing baka aron ibayad dili mosugot ila Mama" dugang ni Restauro.

(Their children said the couple’s debts were the cause of their frequent arguments. Their father wanted to sell their cow in order to pay off their debts, but their mother refused).

Police recovered a .38 revolver from the crime scene, two live rounds and three spent bullets. (GPL, TPT)