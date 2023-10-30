Man lands in hospital after being hacked in Bantayan Island

A 31-YEAR-OLD man ended in the hospital after being attacked by a couple in Sta. Fe town, Bantayan Island, northern Cebu.

The incident took place past 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The victim was identified as Marvin Hugo, 31, from Barangay Tugas, Madridejos town.

Juanito Gidacan, 53, a watchman, and his 47-year-old wife Gina, from Barangay Maricaban, Santa Fe, were named as the suspects.

Police learned that Hugo recently punched Juanito during a dispute.

And on Sunday, Hugo allegedly approached Juanito inside the batching plant where the latter resides to seek for his forgiveness while intoxicated, but the two got into quarrel again.

During the heated exchange, Juanito hit Hugo with a piece of wood, while Gina hacked the victim with a bolo.

Hugo was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the couple was arrested by the police. (With TPT)