Man lands in hospital after being shot by former cellmate

A 26-YEAR-OLD man landed in the hospital after being shot twice in the abdomen.

The incident took place at dawn on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Sitio Upper, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Raymond Ruiz, a resident of the said place.

Roy-Roy Mojada, a former cellmate from Operation Second Chance in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, was identified by Ruiz as his attacker.

The witness stated that while the victim and the suspect were conversing, they heard two gunshots shortly after.

Ruiz sustained two gunshot wounds in the stomach and was brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for medical attention.

Mojada fled after the incident and is now being hunted by the police.

Following an inquiry at the Mabolo Police Station, it was discovered that Ruiz and Mojada were both detained at the "Operation Second Chance" for theft and illegal drug use and during their detention, they often engaged in a fight.

The suspect even threatened to do something bad to the victim if they crossed paths again. (AYB, TPT)